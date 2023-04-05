‘That’s where I’m at’ – Hull City loan man Karl Darlow speaks out on his Newcastle United future

Hull City loanee Karl Darlow has revealed to Hull Live that he doesn’t know what the future holds at his parent club Newcastle United.

Hull City signed Darlow from the Magpies on the final day of the January transfer window, seeing off competition from Huddersfield Town in the process. Since making the switch to the MKM Stadium, he quickly established himself as first-choice between the sticks and has started the last six games for the Tigers.

With the likes of Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and youngster Mark Gillespie seemingly ahead of the 32-year-old in the pecking order at St James’ Park, there could be the possibility that he looks to seal a move elsewhere, and Hull City could attempt to make the loan deal permanent in the summer should they see fit.

Speaking to Hull Live, Darlow spoke out about his future at Newcastle United, although he admitted he didn’t know what the future had in store for him on Tyneside.

“That’s where I’m at, and that’s probably where the two clubs are at as well [waiting to see what happens],” he said.

“What Newcastle want to do in the summer, I have no idea and the same here.

“I’ve got no clearer picture of what’s going to happen in the summer. I’m going to enjoy these last games and see where the summer takes me.”

A boost for Hull City…

With Darlow’s future at Newcastle United up in the air and with him down the pecking order, a move away from the Premier League side looks increasingly likely to happen, and with him having spent the latter half of this season at Hull City, they could be the beneficiaries of Darlow’s uncertainty at St James’ Park.

The goalkeeper boasts a lot of experience having played in the EFL and the Premier League with a number of clubs and given he is impressing at the MKM Stadium, Hull City should indeed go in for the player, who likely wouldn’t cost a lot to pry away from Eddie Howe’s side.

However, given his contract expires in 2025, Liam Rosenior would need to fork out some sort of fee in order to sign him, and so this could tempt them into looking to other targets.