Sunderland duo ‘available’ for Hull City clash after recent injury struggles, says Mowbray

Sunderland host Hull City in the Championship on Friday.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening when they host Hull City in the Championship. The Black Cats go into this one in some poor form having won just one of their last eight in the league, but having drawn their previous two with the last being a goalless draw away at leaders Burnley.

And Tony Mowbray has received a boost with the Black Cats boss revealing ahead of Friday that both Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin available for selection. Pritchard missed an open training session earlier in the week after playing 75 minutes v Burnley, whilst Cirkin made his return in the final minutes of the game v Burnley after missing several weeks with a concussion.

Mowbray told ChronicleLive ahead of Friday:

“Pritch is a little bit on and off with a few niggling little things. He trained fully today, did the whole session, but he didn’t train the other day because he was feeling a bit tight and there was no need to take any risk because we’ve got some big games coming up in the next four days or so. We’ll manage that situation, but he is going to be available.”

He continued:

“We’re managing Dennis through training, he played 90 minutes for the U21s on Monday night and he is going to be fit and available on Friday.”

Pritchard has featured 33 times in the Championship this season, scoring three times and assisting four, having been in and out of the starting XI owing to some ongoing injuries. Cirkin meanwhile has played 23 times in the Championship this season having also had a couple of spells on the sidelines.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A tough game…

Hull City aren’t enjoying their best spell of the season either, so both teams might fancy their chances ahead of this one. Sunderland though will be buoyed from their positive result at Turf Moor last time out, and with Cirkin and Pritchard both available, Sunderland’s chances of a win will certainly be boosted.

The Black Cats remain in 12th and a win on Friday could put them level on points with Norwich City in 7th, so there’s still everything to play for this season.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.