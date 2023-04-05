Sidelined Preston North End man could be involved ‘before the end of the season’, says Lowe

Preston North End head to QPR in the Championship on Friday.

Preston make the trip down south to face a struggling QPR side on Friday afternoon. The Lilywhites go into this one on the back of some fine form in the Championship, with just one defeat from their last nine leaving them in 10th place of the table and five points outside the top-six.

Friday’s game promises to be another tough one though. And Ryan Lowe has a couple of key players set to miss the game in the likes of Emil Riis and Ali McCann, though the latter is making good progress, according to the Preston boss.

McCann has missed the last eight after tearing his thigh muscle back in February. But speaking to the media ahead of Friday, Lowe gave this positive update on the 23-year-old:

“He is making good progress and he’ll be back on the grass with us next Thursday. I’m sure he will be back involved in the matchday squads before the end of the season.”

A huge boost…

McCann’s injury is a serious one and at first, it looked like he’d miss the remainder of the season. But he seems to be ahead of schedule and if he can return to the side for the final few games of the season then it’ll be a real boost for Lowe.

And Preston might yet have some crunch games in the final weeks of the Championship campaign as they eye up a spot in the top-six, so having McCann back would be even more important.

The Lilywhites have some tough games to finish the season with home games v Blackburn Rovers and then Sunderland on the last day of the season, with a trip to Sheffield United in between.

But up next is a very winnable game v QPR on Friday, although it’ll still prove to be a tough outing.