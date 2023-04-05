Sheffield United injury latest: Defender suffers new setback, update on Osborn after ‘nasty accident’ + more

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said defender Enda Stevens has suffered a new setback while Ben Osborn will be back ‘as and when’ after a ‘nasty accident’.

Sheffield United have had a fairly regular stream of injuries to deal with over the course of this season. That hasn’t changed heading into the final stages of the campaign either, with a number still sidelined ahead of their clash with Wigan Athletic on. Good Friday.

Blades boss Heckingbottom moved to provide the latest on the squad while speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, with a new blow on Enda Stevens confirmed.

The experienced Irishman has been limited to just 10 appearances this season and now, Heckingbottom has confirmed he’s suffered a new setback in his bid to recover from a hamstring injury. As quoted by Yorkshire Live, he said:

“Enda’s had a slight relapse with his hamstring, which is frustrating for everyone, especially Enda.”

There was positive news on Ciaran Clark though, who has been back in training and will be in contention following a back spasm.

“Ciaran now has a lot of days training but had a spasm in his back but looks fit and strong and is in there for contention.”

It emerged last week that midfielder Osborn was set for a spell out after an unspecified accident and it seems his absence will continue too. Heckingbottom stated that he will be back ‘as and when’, refusing to put a timescale on his recovery.

“He recovers as and when,” Heckingbottom said. “He has had a nasty accident, so we have had to take all precautions with him and his health. Just been speaking to him and I am over the moon with what we have spoken about, so it’s about building him back up now.”

Elsewhere, Daniel Jebbison’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared and could return next week, while the likes of Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, John Egan and James McAtee have all trained today despite tightness.

Pushing on…

Osborn’s continued absence and the new blow to Stevens will give Heckingbottom more food for thought, but the updates on Clark and Jebbison are encouraging heading into the later stages of the season.

Sheffield United will need as many players available as possible in their efforts to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Middlesbrough and Luton Town are pushing to snatch one of the top-two spots late on and the Blades will need to be on top of their game to hold onto 2nd.

The clash with Wigan Athletic presents a stern test given the stakes of the game for the relegation-threatened Latics, but United should be confident of overcoming Shaun Maloney’s side.