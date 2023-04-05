Ryan Lowe discusses Preston North End’s contract state of play with six first-team players coming to the end of their deals

Preston North End have a few players coming to the end of their contracts this summer.

Like most in the English Football League, Preston have a number of first-team players who see their current contracts expire in the summer. At Deepdale, all of Robbie Brady, Josh Onomah, Matthew Olosunde, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, and Ben Woodburn see their contracts run out, though there’s a one-year option in Woodburn’s deal.

But speaking to Lancashire Evening Post about the state of play regarding Preston’s out of contract players, manager Ryan Lowe revealed that he and the players are in no rush to get things sorted.

He said:

“No. We’re quite content on that, we’re fine in everything we’re doing. There’s no real rush, we’re going to wait and take our time. No one’s coming to me saying ‘I need to know right now,’ there are more important things ahead in terms of the games.