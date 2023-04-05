‘Question marks over…’ – Sheffield United v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Friday.

Sheffield United will be looking to continue their push towards the Premier League as they welcome bottom club Wigan to Bramall Lane. Paul Heckingbottom’s side moved six points clear with a game in hand over Middlesbrough after a 1-0 win away against Norwich City last time out.

Despite Wigan’s problems off the pitch and rock bottom league position, Shaun Maloney’s men picked up their first win in eight games against QPR at the weekend to keep their hopes of Championship survival alive.

Ahead of the game, a couple of our writers give their predictions…

Cameron Winstanley

“This one looks as straightforward as it will get for the Blades, with a home win against the bottom of the league being another huge step towards a top flight return.

“But if Heckingbottom’s side aren’t at it, they could be in for a frustrating afternoon. Wigan are unbeaten in three games and with no outside expectation that they can stay up, Wigan will see this as a free shot with no pressure.

“The Blades should be way too strong and an early goal will settle any doubt. I can’t see any question marks over the result, only over the score line.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“This is definitely one that Sheffield United should be, and need to be winning. They have a bit more breathing space over Boro now but Heckingbottom won’t be taking any chances in the race for automatic promotion, so expect a fired-up Sheffield United performance on Friday.

“Wigan remain plucky in their efforts to stay up. They’re still in with a very real chance of survival but it’s going to be a real slog, and I can’t see them putting any points on the board in this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Wigan Athletic