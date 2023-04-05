Preston North End star to undergo surgery amid serious worry

Preston North End striker Ched Evans is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable with surgery awaiting the Welshman after developing a serious medical condition.

Preston striker Evans has played a key role for Ryan Lowe’s side this season, netting nine goals in 26 Championship outings. He’d netted in each of his last two games in the wins over Cardiff City and Rotherham United before missing the clashes with Middlesbrough and Blackpool.

Now though, it has emerged that Evans won’t be returning anytime soon after a worrying update emerged from Lowe.

As reported on the official club website, the striker has been diagnosed with a ‘serious medical condition’ that could mean he face ‘life-changing consequences’. They state that Evans will undergo surgery after developing a condition more common in American football and rugby, meaning he will spend an extended spell out doing rehab.

Speaking on the matter, here’s what Lowe had to say:

“We’ll be there for him every single day, whatever he needs we’ll be there for him and the family.

“It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye.

“More importantly for me as the manager it’s about Ched’s health. We’ve got to step back and let him decide what he wants to do. He’s got a strong family behind him who will make sure he’s right. Once he’s had the surgery we’ll hopefully see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel because having the surgery doesn’t mean that’s him done.

“He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and whatever he chooses to do we’ll back 100%.”

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Fingers crossed…

Preston North End fans will be hopeful that Evans can come back, but most importantly, fingers will be crossed that the upcoming surgery can be completed successfully to prevent him from suffering any further damage in the future.

It remains to be seen just how long the 34-year-old faces on the sidelines but until then, Lowe and co will be down on one of their preferred options at the top of the pitch.

Lowe has the likes of Tom Cannon, Troy Parrott and Liam Delap available as options at the top of the pitch with Danish star. Emil Riis still on the road to recovery after suffering an ACL injury back in early January.