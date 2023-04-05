Opinion: West Brom need to play this starlet next season, or they could risk losing him to Europe’s elite

West Brom looks though they have one of the country’s brightest attacking talents in the form of 18-year-old forward Reyes Cleary.

Despite his tender years, West Brom starlet Cleary has been tipped for a big future in the game for a while now. Looking at his goalscoring record at youth level, it’s no surprise why either. The attacker netted 29 times in 32 games for the Baggies’ U18s and has carried that form up to U21 level too, scoring 23 goals in 29 outings.

He’s been in and around the first-team picture before, with five of his six senior appearances coming this season. However, Cleary hasn’t been involved in the Championship at all under Carlos Corberan, and given his contract situation and the previous interest in his services, that might need to change if they want to keep him.

Sure to draw interest…

Cleary’s West Brom future has been speculated about before. Amid previous links with elite sides like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and more, it seemed that the youngster would be heading for the exit door, with reports stating he was set to leave the club after turning down a pro deal.

A u-turn resulted in him staying and penning a new contract, but that now only runs until next summer. With a top talent like Cleary set to enter the final 12 months of his deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest in his services re-emerges amid his continued form, so West Brom may need to act.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

After accumulating such a strong goalscoring record at youth level, it looks like time to bring Cleary into the first-team plans for good, and that may well be key in their bid to hold onto him. Leaving him in the academy ranks for much longer while he continues to star could risk unsettling the forward again, especially if previous high-profile interest is revived given his situation.

Cleary will be 19 by the time next season starts, an age where plenty of top youngsters might start to break into first-team football. West Brom need to offer their prized starlet those opportunities, because there will be other clubs who are willing to do so if not.