Opinion: Sheffield United could benefit from sending 22-year-old to a Championship club next season

Sheffield United look as though they’ve already made a decision on midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly’s contract situation with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Sheffield United snapped up Malian midfielder Coulibaly back in 2020, bringing him in after an eye-catching breakthrough in Norway with Sarpsborg 08. He’s been a player tipped for a bright future with the Blades, especially so after a strong first season on loan with sister club Beerschot in Belgium.

His second season there didn’t go quite as hoped, and since returning, Coulibaly has had to wait patiently for a senior chance. The 22-year-old has been in and around Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season though, and his performances in the FA Cup run have caught the eye.

Speaking on Coulibaly recently, Heckingbottom suggested that his current deal would be extended beyond the end of this season when stating that they could look at loaning him out in the summer. And, if they are to send him out, it could be ideal to keep him on these shores by sending him to a Championship club…

Cutting his teeth in the second-tier…

While Coulibaly has played four times in the cup, he’s still waiting on a real chance to impress in the Championship. He’s been an unused substitute on four occasions and his only outing lasted a single minute off the bench against Swansea City back in February.

There are still other options favoured in the middle ahead of him, but his FA Cup displays have been bright and he’s shown that he is deserving of a chance to prove himself in the league too. At the moment, those chances aren’t quite coming, but he could really benefit from a Championship loan stint next season.

Regardless of whether the Blades win promotion or not, giving Coulibaly a shot at more game time with a side perhaps further down the division could provide him with a great chance to cut his teeth at this level. Sheffield United would be able to keep a close eye on his development and they will be able to really tell if he’s got what it takes to perform for them at this level or in the Premier League.

A loan seems Coulibaly’s best option for certain; barring an impressive rise into the side over the final weeks of the season. Any league with a decent quality level should provide a solid destination for the midfielder, but Sheffield United would learn the most about his capabilities and potential by allowing him to test himself in the Championship.