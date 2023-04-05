Opinion: Grimsby Town should consider out of contract Leyton Orient man as much-needed attacking addition

Grimsby Town’s 2022/23 League Two season has seen them cement their place back in the Football League after rising from the fifth-tier last time around.

The Mariners find themselves in 15th place with eight games left to play and it looks as though they’re going to maintain their League Two status by a comfortable margin. Paul Hurst won’t achieve anything remarkable in the league, but they’ve set themselves up well for next season, forming the foundations to build on moving forward as they look to rise up the division.

Grimsby Town will have the chance to freshen up the ranks in the summer and the addition of a new, prolific striker could help them come on leaps and bounds next season. With that in mind, one player they should have in mind is Harry Smith.

In need of goals…

Heading into the final weeks of the season, Grimsby’s top scorer is midfielder Harry Clifton, who has managed nine goals across all competitions. Gavan Holohan has netted eight as well, so it shows that the supporting cast have done well to chip in on the goal scoring front.

Their efforts have been important too, as none of the strikers have been able to find prolific form. John McAtee has four, George Lloyd and Ryan Taylor both have three, and Danilo Orsi has netted twice. There’s still time for them to add to those totals of course, but it should show that a new striker needs to be a priority heading into the summer.

That’s where Harry Smith could come in. The 27-year-old offers a towering physical presence at the top of the pitch standing at 196cm tall and he’s shown that he can be prolific at this level before, managing 15 goals and two assists for Leyton Orient over the course of the 2021/22 season. He has fallen down the pecking order with the O’s and has been spending time on loan with Barnet, where he has managed five goals in eight games for the National League promotion hopefuls.

Not only is Smith in form, but he’s out of contract at the end of the season. His place in the Orient pecking order means it looks likely he’ll be let go, and that should certainly pique Hurst and co’s interests at Blundell Park.

Proven at League Two level, in strong form and out of contract at the end of the season, Smith could be an ideal striker signing for Grimsby Town this summer.