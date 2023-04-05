Opinion: Championship transfer development should pique Ipswich Town’s interest amid Christian Walton rumours

Ipswich Town may well be in the market for a new goalkeeper or two this summer, especially if interest in Christian Walton is firmed up during the transfer window.

Ipswich Town’s no.1 is claimed to have admirers ahead of the summer but even if Walton stays, another ‘keeper might be needed at Portman Road.

Nick Hayes, one of Kieran McKenna’s deputy stop-stoppers, is out of contract this summer. Vaclav Hladky is tied to the club until next summer still but it remains to be seen if he wants to explore pastures new in search of more game time too. It means a goalkeeper should at least be on the Tractor Boys’ radar heading into the summer, and one they should consider is Luke Southwood.

On the move…

Southwood is expected to depart parent club Reading at the end of the summer, with his contract expiry meaning he’ll be available for nothing. The 25-year-old’s deal includes an extension option but the Royals will not be triggering it, and that should put Ipswich on alert.

Southwood has tasted Championship football with the Royals before and has kept an impressive 15 League One clean sheets in 39 games this season while on loan with Cheltenham Town. He’s performed well in a side that has been towards the bottom end of the table for much of the season and previously caught the eye on loan with Eastleigh and Hamilton Academical too.

The Oxford-born ‘keeper would be great cover and competition for Walton if he was to stay, really pushing the former Brighton man to maintain his levels. However, if he was to depart, Southwood would be a great budget option as a new no.1.

Goalkeepers have to wait patiently for a chance to impress and after spells away from Reading on loan, Southwood has shown he’s capable of holding down a no.1 spot at a decent level. Ipswich Town could be a great move for him and if they lose Walton, the soon-to-be free agent Southwood might be an ideal target.