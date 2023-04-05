‘Can see them claiming a big win’ – Millwall v Luton Town prediction: The72

Millwall host Luton Town in the Championship on Good Friday.

Millwall come into the latest round of Championship fixtures sitting in 5th place with seven games remaining in the season. Gary Rowett’s side will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing to Huddersfield Town and drawing with West Brom in their last two games.

The Lions are back at The Den, where they have collected 14 points from their last 10 ties.

As for Luton Town, they’re marching towards another impressive campaign and could even come into contention for an automatic promotion finish. The Hatters are in 4th, just six points away from 2nd placed Sheffield United.

Rob Edwards’ men are unbeaten in seven, claiming an impressive five wins in that time while keeping five clean sheets.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a massive game for both teams and their promotion hopes. Millwall need to get back on track sooner rather than later if they’re to hold onto a play-off spot, while Luton might even throw themselves into the top-two fight if they continue this form.

“Given the Hatters’ form coming into this, I can see them claiming a big win here too. The Lions haven’t scored in their last two games and with Edwards’ backline proving strong, the visitors might edge out a narrow win here.

“There’s still time for an automatic promotion push for Luton and with a win here, Sheffield United will be looking over their shoulder.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-1 Luton Town

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is going to be. I’m excited to watch this one and I think it’ll be a great spectacle for Championship fans, although I’m expecting a rather low-scoring and cagey affair, albeit one full of quality.

“Luton are definitely in the better form of these two sides. They look unstoppable right now but playing Millwall at The Den is one of the toughest assignments a team in the Championship can face.

“I’m going to have to say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Luton Town