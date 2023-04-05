Juventus and Inter Milan linked with cut price Championship star but Newcastle United remain keen on summer swoop, report reveals

Inter Milan and Juventus are both interested in Watford’s Joao Pedro, but Newcastle United are ‘still determined’ to sign the Brazilian this summer, reports European outlet Fichajes.

Pedro was closely linked with a big money move to Newcastle United last summer, and again in the January transfer window at the start of this year. He remains at Vicarage Road though where he’s netted nine goals in the Championship so far this season, but it looks like he and a few other players could be leaving Watford in the summer.

Newcastle continue to be linked alongside Pedro as we edge towards the summer transfer window, and an emerging report from Fichajes writes that the Magpies are ‘still determined’ to land him in the summer. But interestingly, the same report reveals that Inter Milan and Juventus ‘have been identified’ as suitors in the race for Pedro.

Also, Fichajes’ report states that Pedro has a transfer value of €24million (little over £21million), compared to the £35million that was being mentioned last summer.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A pressing summer for Watford…

Watford look as though they could lose both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in the summer, and they could be set for another managerial change too, so there’s certainly a sense of change in the air at Vicarage Road as we near the end of the season.

And change is needed. The club need to find a manager that they’ll give time to. They look set to make a lot of money from the probable sales of Sarr and Pedro and that money needs to be put back into the side.

For Pedro, he certainly looks like he needs to be playing at a higher level and a move to any of Juventus, Inter, or Newcastle would be a hugely exciting prospect, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.