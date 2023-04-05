John Mousinho reveals Oxford United ‘looked at’ Portsmouth midfielder last summer

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed Marlon Pack was a player he looked at during his time working in recruitment with Oxford United.

Portsmouth reunited with former academy talent Pack last summer, with former boss Danny Cowley bringing him back to Fratton Park 11 years after he was let go by the club.

The 32-year-old has proven a popular figure upon his return too, managing two goals and five assists in 30 games. His involvement has been limited in recent months due to injury but Pack made his return off the bench in the 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Now, speaking on the midfielder, Pompey boss Mousinho has revealed how he looked at Pack during his time at Oxford United.

As quoted by The News, he confirmed that the experienced midfielder was high on the list of targets at the Kassam Stadium though completely understood why he opted to return to Fratton Park instead. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I know all about Marlon. Oxford looked at him in the summer and he was high up on the priority list.

“I guess it was a no brainer or Marlon to come here because of his connections to Portsmouth and the size of the club and what it offers in terms of prestige and history. At the time I would’ve been upset about it, but now I’m really pleased he chose to come here.

“I know everything about Marlon from knowing his career and playing with him.

“I’ve got all the angles. I played with him, tried to recruit him and am now lucky enough to coach him as well.”

A key role to play…

Pack’s return to contention will provide a welcome boost for Mousinho and co as they bid to end the season as strongly as possible. In fact, Pompey have managed to drag themselves into the play-off fight by losing only two of their last 11 league games.

Portsmouth sit in 9th place still but they’re only three points away from the top-six amid Bolton Wanderers and Derby County’s faltering form.

Having Pack available for selection again means Pompey will have a vastly experienced player back in their ranks, adding more competition in the middle of the park over the final stages of the season too.