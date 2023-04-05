‘Isn’t positive news’ – Wigan Athletic boss confirms injury blow to Norwich City loan man Danel Sinani

Wigan Athletic travel to Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday.

Wigan Athletic head to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United sitting in 2nd place of the Championship table, and looking for another win to cement their spot in the automatic promotion places.

The Latics meanwhile sit in last place of the table. But a win at home v QPR last time out has put them five points from safety with seven games left to play, although a game against the Blades will prove to be a very tricky one for Shaun Maloney’s side.

And the clash has been made even more difficult after the news that loan man Danel Sinani will be missing. The club confirmed that the Norwich City man has suffered a hamstring injury, with Maloney revealing that the 26-year-old faces up to five weeks on the sidelines.

Maloney said:

“Danel isn’t positive news. You’re talking 4-5 weeks with him, so anything we can get out of Danel before the end of the season is a bonus.

“It’s a big blow for us, as I felt in the last few games we were starting to see the best of Danel, and the profile he gives us with that left foot.”

A blow for Wigan…

Given the position that Wigan are in, they really need every player ready and available to call upon. But not having Sinani, probably for the rest for the season, will be a real blow for Maloney.

Sinani has racked up nine Championship appearances for the Latics and he’s proved to be a useful player despite not recording a goal contribution yet.

The Latics really do have an uphill task to beat the drop this season but they’ve worked miracles in the past, and Sheffield United certainly won’t be taking them for granted.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Friday.