Hull City set to be without key player for Sunderland clash

Hull City head to Sunderland in the Championship on Friday night.

Hull City make their way to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday to face an out of sorts Sunderland side. The Black Cats have won just one of their last eight in the league but drew away at Burnley in their last outing, whereas Hull have only won one of their last nine, drawing at home to Rotherham United last time out.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior has a few key injuries to contend with right now, specifically in the attacking department – Benjamin Tetteh, Aaron Connolly, and top scorer Oscar Estupinan all missed last weekend’s game v Rotherham.

And speaking to the press in his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Rosenior revealed to HullLive’s Barry Cooper that Estupinan will be missing for Friday’s game as well:

Another kick where it hurts for Liam Rosenior and #hcafc. No Oscar Estupinan at Sunderland, hadn’t recovered from his injury. More shortly. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) April 5, 2023

A huge blow…

Hull certainly missed Estupinan’s presence v Rotherham, hence the 0-0 scoreline. And Connolly’s absence in particular really leaves Rosenior without much going forward, so expect another makeshift front-line v Sunderland on Friday.

The Tigers still have some firepower though. Ryan Longman and Malcolm Ebiowei are good players and so too is Allahyar Sayyadmanesh who’s recently returned to the side after an injury lay-off.

Rosenior previously revealed that Estupinan is suffering with an ankle injury that he’s been carrying for some time, but there’s nothing to indicate when the striker might make his return, so it could be a difficult end to the season for Hull.

Friday’s game kicks off at 5:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.