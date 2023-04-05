How much has each Championship club benefited from loan players this season?

The loan market is a great tool for teams in the English Football League.

Each season, teams bring in players on loan to bolster their ranks, and often times they make for very good signings.

Whether they be younger players from teams in the Premier League, or players from rival teams who perhaps aren’t getting as much game time as they want, the loan market is something that’s widely utilised in today’s game.

But how much has each team in the Championship benefited from the loan market this season? For each club, we’ve taken their loan players’ average rating* so far for the season and combined them into one average, to see which side have benefitted the most from the loan market this season.

*Average ratings taken from WhoScored.

Bristol City – No players currently on loan

Norwich City – Avg loan player rating 6.24

Blackburn Rovers – Avg loan player rating 6.34

Huddersfield – Avg loan player rating 6.37

Swansea City – Avg loan player rating 6.38

Wigan Athletic – Avg loan player rating 6.40

QPR – Avg loan player rating 6.48

Reading – Avg loan player rating 6.48

West Brom – Avg loan player rating 6.49

Preston North End – Avg loan player rating 6.50

Millwall – Avg loan player rating 6.56

Blackpool – Avg loan player rating 6.59

Watford – Avg loan player rating 6.59

Hull City – Avg loan player rating 6.63

Sunderland – Avg loan player rating 6.66

Rotherham United – Avg loan player rating 6.70

Birmingham City – Avg loan player rating 6.71

Stoke City – Avg loan player rating 6.72

Middlesbrough – Avg loan player rating 6.74

Coventry City – Avg loan player rating 6.77

Sheffield United – Avg loan player rating 6.78

Cardiff City – Avg loan player rating 6.79

Burnley – Avg loan player rating 6.80

Luton Town – Avg loan player rating 6.86