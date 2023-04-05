Darren Moore reveals short-term plan for Sheffield Wednesday defender after premature loan end

Sheffield Wednesday left-back Ryan Galvin will link up with the first-team squad once fit again after returning from his Maidstone United loan prematurely, Darren Moore has said.

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Galvin has looked like a talent capable of making the step up to senior football for a little while now. He’s been tipped for a first-team role at Hillsborough before but up to now, it has eluded him.

The 22-year-old has found most of his game time out on loan, spending much of this season in the National League with Maidstone United.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Galvin has been back with Wednesday recovering from injury for about a month now. It has cut his Maidstone spell short, but the former Wigan Athletic youngster is set to come into Moore’s first-team for the final stages of the season.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss confirmed that Galvin will be given the chance to break into the group once fully fit in the coming weeks. He said:

“He’s back here and has been with us for a month or so. He suffered a muscular injury and we just felt where our medical team is at and with the equipment that we’ve got available here, and him being our player, we wanted him to make his recovery here.

“He’s making wonderful strides. I think he might be back in with the main group either next week or a couple of weeks’ time. It gives us a chance to get him back ready, fit and available and for us to see him.”

Heading for the first-team?

It remains to be seen whether or not Galvin actually finds any game time over the final stages of Wednesday’s season, but even just getting the chance to train with the first-team presents a welcome opportunity for the left-sided defender.

If he can impress, he may well force himself into the side over the end of the season, and even if he doesn’t find any action, it will at least out him in Moore’s thinking looking ahead to the summer and the 2023/24 campaign.

So far, Galvin has played four times for Sheffield Wednesday’s senior side, but he’s yet to make his league debut for the club.