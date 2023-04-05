‘Could pull off a shock’ – Rotherham United v West Brom prediction: The72

Rotherham United host West Brom in the Championship on Friday.

Rotherham United welcome West Brom to South Yorkshire on Friday lunch time, with both sides needing wins for very different reasons.

The Millers remain in a very dangerous position in the Championship table. Matt Taylor’s side sit in 19th after Reading’s points deduction, with just two points separating them and the bottom three.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies meanwhile are in 9th – five points outside the play-off places. Last time out, West Brom drew with Millwall, whilst Rotherham drew with Hull City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham have endured some poor results of late, which has put them right into the thick of the relegation battle. And a game v West Brom certainly doesn’t make things any easier for them.

“The Baggies don’t have a great record on the road this season though, so for me, this game is very open. West Brom take the better form into it but I expect Rotherham to make it extremely difficult for Corberan’s side, and I expect them to make it a very cagey and dogged match.

“I think this one might peter out into a draw.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 West Brom

James Ray

“While these two are in contrasting situations in the league, this one could go either way. The Millers are winless in three but they have pulled off some impressive home wins this season, and with West Brom on a five-game winless run away from home, Taylor and co could pull off a shock and claim a result here.

“Both still have plenty to play for and they should be right up for this, but I think I’m going to back West Brom to claim a much-needed win on the road.

“This could be a cagey one and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Millers win or if this ends level, but I am going to go for a big away win for Corberan’s side.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 West Brom