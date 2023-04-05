Carrick quizzed on Isaiah Jones’ Middlesbrough future after summer exit claims emerge

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has insisted that Isaiah Jones remains a ‘big part of the squad’, despite recent reports linking him with a move away from the Riverside.

A recent report from Football League World said that Carrick ‘will allow Jones to leave this summer’, amid interest from all of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Championship trio Millwall, Norwich City, and Sunderland.

And speaking to the press ahead of Friday’s Championship crunch match v Burnley, Carrick was quizzed on Jones’ future, to which he said:

“He’s a big part of the squad, Izzy. It looks at times because he hasn’t been involved but it doesn’t mean he’s that far away. We have good options and a really strong squad. I wouldn’t write any player off.

“There’s a lot of games and a lot of football still to play, so we’ll need everyone. We’ve had everyone and we need the group to stay strong.”

The 23-year-old wing-back has been left out of the last four matchday squads now, having made just six substitute appearances all year. It came after his breakthrough season last time round which saw him claim eight assists and score one goal in 42 Championship outings.

The summer ahead for Jones…

Just last summer, Jones was being hailed as one of the brightest young players in the Football League, with reports linking a number of Premier League clubs with a potential purchase.

Now though, he can’t even get in the Boro side and it could make for a difficult summer decision for Carrick regarding Jones.

If Middlesbrough step up to the Premier League then Jones might fall even further down the pecking order, and perhaps a loan move could be ideal for him.

But if Middlesbrough remain in the Championship and Jones remains a periphery player, then a sale might be best for both parties.

Boro return to action v Burnley on Friday night – the game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.