Burnley rivalling European clubs for free signing of Ajax man, report claims

Burnley are ‘plotting a move’ to sign Ajax’s Sontje Hansen on a free transfer in the summer, claims Football Insider.

Jansen, 20, is a product of the infamous Ajax youth academy. He only has one Eredivisie appearance to his name for Ajax but he’s been a prominent player for the Jong Ajax team in recent seasons.

The attacker is out of contract in the summer and Football Insider say that Burnley and a ‘number of clubs across Europe’ are keeping an eye on his situation, ahead of a potential summer swoop for the Dutchman.

Football Insider’s report also says that Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is ‘pushing the Burnley board to get the deal over the line’.

Burnley are closing in on securing their return to the Premier League – they currently have an 11-point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd place of the Championship table, with just eight league games left to play this season.

One for the future…

Hansen’s stats certainly suggest that he’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, and it appears that he’s not getting much of a look-in at Ajax and so he’ll consider his options ahead of the summer.

Burnley’s recruitment under Kompany is much smarter than it’s been in previous seasons. He’s bringing in players from Europe, like Hansen, who have shown a lot of potential and who could potentially play in his fast-paced and attacking Burnley side.

It seems like the Clarets could face some stiff competition for this signing. But Turf Moor is an attractive place for younger players to go to now and so Burnley are definitely contenders in this particular transfer chase.

Burnley return to action v Middlesbrough on Friday.