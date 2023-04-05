Burnley boss Kompany heads on European scouting mission with 22-year-old in his sights

Burnley are reportedly looking at Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Daily Mail have claimed that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany recently travelled to Denmark to watched Brondby goalkeeper Hermansen, 22, in action.

The young shot-stopper made his league debut for Danish outfit Brondby last season, featuring 29 times in the Superliga, with 18 appearances to his name this time round – Hermansen has also represented Denmark at U17, U19, and U21 level.

Daily Mail’s report says that, although Hermansen is under contract at Brondby until 2025, he’s expected to move on this summer, having had previous interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, and Fulham.

Burnley seem to be keen on signing a new no.1 this summer having been closely linked with a move for Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, although a move for him may prove too costly.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A new no.1…

Aro Muric has been a good goalkeeper for Burnley this season. But Kompany seems to recognise that he’ll need to make an improvement in that area if Burnley are to compete in the Premier League next season.

They also have Bailey Peacock-Farrell as a no.2 but if another goalkeeper comes in, he might fall even further down the pecking order and he could be sent out on loan once again, or even sold on.

But with Kompany making the trip to Denmark to watch Hermansen, it suggests that the Clarets boss is very keen on the young goalkeeper, and for Hermansen it would be a very exciting move to join Burnley in the summer ahead of a likely Premier League campaign.

Burnley return to action v Middlesbrough on Friday night.