Burnley boss has his say on ‘outstanding’ loan man linked with Newcastle United, Fulham and more

Speaking to Lancs Live, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has hailed Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis as ‘outstanding’, praising his attitude and his improvements across the campaign so far.

Burnley are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Championship table with eight games left to play and could seal promotion as early as Friday this week should results go their way. An integral part to their success this season has been Harwood-Bellis, who has formed a strong partnership the centre of defence with Jordan Beyer.

The 21-year-old Englishman’s form has caught the eye of several sides in the top flight, with the likes of Fulham, West Ham United and Newcastle United all linked in recent weeks, whilst Burnley would also like to have the defender back at Turf Moor next season too.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Clarets boss Kompany spoke out about the player, primarily praising his attitude and ‘good habits’.

“I think Taylor has done exactly what I’ve expected him to do,” he said.

“I’ve known Taylor since he was a very young footballer before he was even a first-team player, and his one outstanding attribute is his attitude.

“He really has an outstanding attitude and he’s got good habits of high-level professionals. His level is for everyone to see. I had him when he was at Anderlecht, and he’s a better player now.

“The player he is now today, give him another year or two, he’s going to be a much-improved player again because he has the right attitude. We’re excited to be a part of his development.”

A player in demand…

If Harwood-Bellis’ performances in a claret and blue shirt didn’t already suggest Burnley would want to keep him, Kompany’s recent comments solidify their suggested stance that they would love to have him back next season.

However, given that the likes of Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham United could all be playing in Europe next season, this could sway the youngsters’ choice in what club he plies his trade at next season.

Although there are plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Manchester City, there is uncertainty over Aymeric Laporte’s future at the Etihad, and so don’t rule out him staying put and competing for places back at his parent club either.