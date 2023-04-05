Burnley and Middlesbrough linked alongside Crystal Palace, Everton and more in race to sign out of contract striker

Burnley and Middlesbrough are among the sides who hold an interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ahead of the summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Morelos, 26, sees his Rangers contract expire in the summer. There’s been a lot of back and forth over whether he’s in line for a new deal, but there doesn’t seem to be one in the offing and so Morelos looks set to leave Ibrox at the end of this campaign.

The Colombian international has been a hugely prolific name for Rangers since arriving from Finnish club HJK in 2017, having so far netted 122 goals in 263 total appearances for the Scottish giants, winning a Scottish title and a Scottish Cup along the way.

And emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Morelos could be on his to England in the summer. They say that Premier League sides Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolves all hold an interest in the striker, as well as Championship duo Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Morelos to Burnley or Boro?

Morelos has certainly proved himself in the Scottish top flight over the past few seasons, and at 26 years old he’s just coming into the prime years of his career, so he’d be a great free signing for a lot of teams in England.

It could take some time for him to adjust to the Premier League and he’d need to work on his disciplinary record too. But for any of the above linked teams, he’d be an exciting, and definitely an interesting signing.

Burnley and Middlesbrough will both need to add some firepower if they’re to move up into the Premier League ahead of next season. The Clarets haven’t had an out and out striker this season, instead relying on Nathan Tella for a lot of their goals, whilst Boro have Chuba Akpom, although he faces an uncertain summer ahead.

It’s definitely an interesting link and one to watch out for as we near the end of the season.