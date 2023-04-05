Brentford to cast eyes over Ipswich Town defender – West Brom also show interest

Ipswich Town youngster Albie Armin spent last week on trial with West Brom and will link up with Brentford this week, TWTD has revealed.

Ipswich Town’s youth academy has produced a host of top talents over the years and the current crop of starlets will be hopeful of going on to bigger and better things in senior football.

Cameron Humphreys has been this season’s headline name, becoming a regular in Kieran McKenna’s senior plans. However, there will be some who don’t make the cut, and it seems as though young centre-back Albie Armin is among those set to be let go this summer.

A departure opens the door for Armin to explore pastures new and now, interest from Brentford and West Brom has emerged.

TWTD reports that the 18-year-old defender spent time on trial with Championship side West Brom last week. Following his spell with the Baggies, Premier League outfit Brentford are set to cast eyes over Armin this week too as he bids to land a new club before his summer release.

Heading for bigger things?

With Armin heading for the exit door at Portman Road, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up. Chances with Brentford and West Brom present great opportunities for the promising defender though despite the blow of an impending Ipswich release.

Armin has been in and around the Tractor Boys’ first-team before, playing three times for the senior team. Much of his action has been at U18 and U21 level though, also spending time out on loan with Braintree.

The departure of Armin could open the door for a new Ipswich talent to move into the U21s group in a bid to catch the eye of McKenna and his coaching staff.