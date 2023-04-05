Blackburn Rovers injury latest: Star man ‘totally fit’ but defender facing three more weeks out

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is back to 100% ahead of Friday’s clash with Norwich City, Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers return to action against fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich City on Good Friday. Tomasson’s side will be hoping last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Birmingham City can be left behind them as they look to strengthen their grip on a top-six spot.

Former Rovers loan man Reda Khadra netted the only goal of the game for John Eustace’s side as the visitors fell to a second defeat in three league games.

Now though, with Norwich City up next, there has been positive news on the fitness of key forward Brereton Diaz, who was only fit enough to feature off the bench at St. Andrew’s.

Tomasson has confirmed ahead of the game that the Chilean star is ‘totally fit’ and ready to go ahead of the visit of David Wagner’s Canaries. Doubt surrounds attacking midfielder Bradley Dack though, who was also only fit enough for the bench last weekend.

🗣️ JDT continues: "Ben [Brereton Diaz] is totally fit again. Dacky is a question mark, he's still coming back from his injury. The rest are fit and ready to go."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PUtkx6GXB3 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 5, 2023

There were also updates on Daniel Ayala and midfielder John Buckley, with the latter still out for the rest of the season after. undergoing surgery. Spanish defender Ayala isn’t expected to return for another three weeks either as he steps up his bid to get back in the side.

🗣️ JDT on injuries: "We still have Ayala out injured. He's out running on the grass, but it'll probably be 3 more weeks before he's involved. Buckley had his operation, everything is going well, but as we know he's out for the rest of the season."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tnsht4HJow — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 5, 2023

A big game awaits…

This result could really set the tone for the final games of the season, so Blackburn Rovers should know just how important the result could be. They sit four points ahead of Norwich City with a game in hand, so victory could move them a hefty seven points clear still with a game in hand.

That would really strengthen Rovers’ top-six fight while dealing a damning blow to the Canaries’ hopes, so having star forward Brereton Diaz available provides a welcome boost.

It remains to be seen if Dack is fit to feature though. After his involvement last weekend, Tomasson admitted that Dack likely would have been left out if more options were available, so it awaits to be seen if he’s deemed ready to go for this Friday.