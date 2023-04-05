Birmingham City injury latest: Troy Deeney update, Dion Sanderson return date set

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has given updates on star striker Troy Deeney’s injury, and revealed defender Dion Sanderson is close to returning to the first-team fold.

Birmingham City looks resigned to sitting in mid-table for another season, but Eustace may have thought about what he and his side could have achieved had they not suffered with injuries across the campaign.

Going into the run-in and the last seven games, there are still some injury concerns for the Blues to contend with. But speaking with Birmingham Live, Eustace gave positive updates on both Deeney and Sanderson ahead of their trip to Reading on Friday afternoon.

“Troy is really close to joining back in training now, I think possibly next week he’ll have him joining back in,” Eustace said.

“It’ll obviously be a massive plus to have him back – he’s a great character to really help the boys through the end of the season. That’ll be a big plus to get him back.

“I hope that Dion will be back with us tomorrow, with the group. That’ll be a massive plus for us, he’s obviously missed a really important part of the season, but his influence and the way he is throughout the first half of the season was different class, and you could see that.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be back with us by the end of the week, and hopefully he’ll be back in training at some point next week.”

The duo have missed the club’s last seven games through injury, having both made their last appearances in the 2-1 away defeat to Huddersfield Town in February. The game against Reading in two days time may come too early, but they both could be back in contention when Birmingham City host Stoke City on Easter Monday.

A huge boost for the Blues…

When fit the pair have played a huge part of the first-team fold and the starting eleven. Deeney is the club’s second highest top scorer this season and given their lack of goals this season, his return to fitness will be a huge boost for their final games of the season.

Similarly, Sanderson’s form prior to his injury showcased just what a talent he is, and having him back in contention will help their chances of finishing the season strongly. It comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old helped his side to eight of their 12 clean sheets this season.

They may be okay without the duo against an out-of-form Reading side this Friday, but with Stoke City, Sunderland, Millwall, Coventry City and Sheffield United on the horizon, they may need both Deeney and Sanderson at their disposal to get points on the board.