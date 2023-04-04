What’s former Hull City and Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone up to these days?

Vito Mannone played for Hull City between 2010 and 2012 and for Sunderland between 2013 and 2017.

Born in Italy, Mannone joined Atalanta’s youth side before Arsene Wenger brought him to Arsenal as an 18-year-old. After a short loan spell at Barnsley, Mannone returned to The Emirates where he challenged Manuel Almunia, Lukasz Fabianski and Wojciech Szczesny for the number one shirt.

Struggling to nail down a place at Arsenal, Mannone joined Hull City on an original loan deal in the 2010/11 season before returning for a second spell the following season.

After failing to make the grade at Arsenal, the Italian joined Sunderland on a permanent deal where he played for four years rivalling Costil Pantilimon and eventually losing his place to Jordan Pickford.

After 80 appearances with Sunderland, Mannone joined Reading for a year-and-a-half, becoming no.1 in his first season with the Royals before losing his place to Anssi Jaakkola and Emi Martinez.

So what’s Mannone up to now?

In February 2019, Mannone made a loan switch to the MLS to join Minnesota United where he was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

After his loan spell finished in America, he joined Danish top flight side Esbjerg fB as their no.1 stopper, Mannone left Reading and left English football at the end of the season.

Mannone was soon snapped up by French giants Monaco originally to be their back-up keeper but after an injury to number one Benjamin Lecomte left him sidelined for two months, Mannone took up the gloves and made nine appearances before being dropped again.

Now at 35, Mannone remains in France with Lorient who he signed for at the beginning of the season and become the side’s number one stopper.

The eight capped Italy U21 keeper is currently sitting mid-table with his new side and will be looking to hold onto the gloves as he closes in on 20 years as a professional shot-stopper.