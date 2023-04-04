Warnock puts time frame on sidelined Huddersfield Town duo

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has revealed that Martyn Waghorn could return to face Watford, whilst Jaheim Headley will be back after the Easter weekend.

The Terriers pulled off an incredible win at the weekend as they beat 3rd place Middlesbrough 4-2 at the John Smith’s Stadium, making it back-to-back wins against sides in the play-offs.

Huddersfield still remain in the relegation zone, but only on goal difference, giving themselves a real chance of escaping the drop. Warnock’s side picked up the three points without striker Waghorn or defender Headley who both missed the Boro game, although Headley’s absence has been more profound with the 21-year-old missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury.

The extent of the pair’s injury has been revealed by Warnock, who’s confident of having both return to action soon.

Warnock said:

“He (Waghorn) was just a slight strain. But I would have played Wardy anyhow – but just not as long. He’ll not be too long. He might be available this week. But if not, after the Blackburn game, probably.

“Headley is not far away. When I look at him, I think: ‘bloody hell, he’s fit, but the physio is saying no.’ When the next two games are over, you might as well have a go with five games to go.”

Easter fixtures…

Huddersfield’s recent results have left them in good stead heading into the Easter weekend double header against Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

With both sides in the top half and having play-off aspirations, albeit Blackburn are in a much better place than Watford, the Terriers may have previously been reluctant heading into those games but the recent wins will see Warnock’s side show very little fear.

Waghorn has scored just once since arriving from Coventry City in January but will see depth added back into the attacking fray alongside Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes.

Headley’s absence has seen Josh Ruffels come back into the side, with the 29-year-old even netting against Boro and making a good case for him to keep his place when Headley returns. With Huddersfield taking on three teams in the bottom ten of the table in their last five games, Headley’s return will be a huge boost.

Huddersfield travel to Watford on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.