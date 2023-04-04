Update emerges on Milot Rashica’s Norwich City future amid Galatasaray links

Norwich City and Galatasaray remain apart on their valuation of winger Milot Rashica, according to a report by NTV Spor in Turkey.

Rashica joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal in the summer and has enjoyed a successful spell in Turkey, with Gala sitting top of the Super Lig by nine points and destined to return to the Champions League next year. The 26-year-old joined Norwich in 2021 from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for £9.4million after Emi Buendia completed a move to Aston Villa worth £40m.

However, after just one season Rashica left to join the Turkish giants where he’s been able to replicate his form from his time at Bremen. Unsurprisingly, Galatasaray want to make the switch permanent but a report from NTV Spor (via turkish-football.com) has claimed that the two clubs remain a distance apart.

Norwich are reported to be holding out for €11million, the same fee he arrived in Norfolk for, whilst Gala want to start negotiations at €5million.

Future at Norwich?

Rashica struggled in his one and only full campaign at Carrow Road in the top flight, scoring just one goal in 31 appearances as Norwich were relegated last season.

After featuring in Norwich’s first four games of this season, Rashica made the switch to Turkey where it would come as a surprise if he didn’t want to stay.

With Norwich currently 7th in the Championship and an immediate return to the Premier League looking unlikely, the Kosovan would probably opt to remain at the Nef Stadium.

Given his form when he was at the club, David Wagner would probably rather cash in on Rashica, an agreement over a fee sooner rather than later would likely be in all parties’ best interest.

Norwich travel to Blackburn Rovers on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm.