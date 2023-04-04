Three 2022/23 transfer targets that Sheffield United could pursue in the summer including Crystal Palace man

Sheffield United have put themselves in command of a return to the Premier League, with a hectic summer transfer window sure to follow.

The Blades moved six points clear with a game in hand over Middlesbrough in the automatic promotion spots, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side winning away at Carrow Road whilst Boro fell to defeat at bottom three side Huddersfield Town.

United last spent upwards of £50m in both their seasons in the Premier League previously, with the riches of the top flight possibly letting the purse strings off for Heckingbottom if they see promotion through. Here we look at three transfer targets from this season that Sheffield United could move for in the summer…

Jordan Williams

Barnsley’s flying wing-back would be perfect at Bramall Lane, Williams has played at both right-back and right wing-back this season and will likely be on the move should Barnsley fail to win promotion.

Williams was previously linked with a switch to United and would be the perfect candidate to push George Baldock and Jayden Bogle for a starting role down the right-hand side, the 23-year-old has 11 goal involvements in 35 appearances so far this season and is deserving of a step up.

Chiedozie Ogbene

The Rotherham United forward is going to be hot property in the summer, with Sheffield United reportedly set to rival West Brom and Standard Liege for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Ogbene has registered ten goal involvements so far this season despite Rotherham sitting perilously above the drop zone. Should the Millers be relegated, Ogbene will likely be available on a cut price fee and be a shrewd signing for Heckingbottom’s side.

Sam Johnstone

With Wes Foderingham’s contract up at the end of the season and the 32-year-old having never played in the Premier League, the Blades look set to have a new number one between the sticks next season.

Crystal Palace outcast Johnstone has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane and boasts previous top flight experience with West Brom, still only 30, Johnstone would be a great option to take the gloves should United win promotion and could come cheap given he hasn’t featured for Palace in the league since joining.