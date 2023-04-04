Three 2022/23 transfer targets Leyton Orient could pursue this summer including York City man

Leyton Orient are in a commanding position in the fight for promotion to League Two, sitting top of the pile heading into the final weeks of the season.

Leyton Orient are seven points clear of 2nd placed Northampton Town with a game in hand and hold an 11-point gap to 4th placed Carlisle United. It puts them on strong footing heading into the final eight matches of the season, but Richie Wellens and co will know they can’t rest on their laurels.

Those behind the scenes should have an eye on some potential summer additions though, and with some eye-catching players linked this season, here are three 2022/23 transfer targets Leyton Orient could pursue this summer…

Dipo Akinyemi – Ayr United

25-year-old striker Akinyemi was linked with Leyton Orient and Bradford City back in October after a strong start to the season with Ayr United. He’s maintained his starring role in Scotland too, managing 23 goals and 11 assists in 39 games for the club.

After impressing in Scotland following a strong stint in the National League South with Welling United, Akinyemi deserves a step up next season. Orient could be a good place for him to do just that, so he could be one worth chasing this summer.

Dan Pybus – York City

Pybus had impressed in Scotland with Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic before coming back down to English shores with York City last Sumer. His strong start to life in the National League saw him draw Leyton Orient’s interest, but a move never materialised.

When on his game, the former Sunderland and Bradford City youngster has looked a cut above the rest in the midfield and could be ready for a step up to the EFL in the summer.

Luke Jephcott – Plymouth Argyle

Jephcott was a summer target for Orient but he ended up heading to Swindon Town, where he hasn’t flourished like some had hoped. The Welshman made an impressive breakthrough with Plymouth Argyle and looked destined for big things but fell down the pecking order and now sees his deal expire in the summer.

At 23, there’s still time for Jephcott to get back to his best and maximise his potential, making for a shrewd summer signing for the O’s despite his struggles in recent seasons.