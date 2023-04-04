Three 2022/23 transfer targets Bradford City could pursue this summer including Notts County man

Bradford City are right in the middle of a League Two promotion fight, but those behind the scenes will have an eye on potential summer transfer targets.

Bradford City sit in 6th place as it stands, with only four points separating them and the automatic promotion spots. 8th placed Mansfield Town are only three points behind them too though, so the full focus will be on the final eight games of their league season.

One eye should be on summer plans though, and with some eye-catching players linked this season, here are three of the Bantams’ 2022/23 transfer targets that they could pursue this summer…

John Bostock – Notts County

Bostock was wanted by Mark Hughes at Bradford City before Notts County struck a deal in December. Since then, the 31-year-old has been a regular for the National League promotion hopefuls and has shown he still has the quality to play in the EFL.

He’ll have a year left on his deal heading into the summer and he could be back on the Bantams’ radar, especially if County fail to win promotion to the Football League.

Dipo Akinyemi – Ayr United

Bradford City were among the sides claimed to be keen on Ayr United hotshot Akinyemi back in October after his eye-catching start to the season. The former Stevenage youngster has maintained his impressive form though, managing 23 goals and 11 assists in 39 games this season.

Akinyemi has impressed in the National League South before too and he could be a great attacking addition for the Bantams if they wish to revive their rumoured interest.

Grant Savoury – Queen’s Park

Another player who has been catching the eye in Scotland is ex-Celtic youngster Savoury. Playing in attacking midfield or out on the right-wing, the 22-year-old has managed 13 goals and five assists in 39 outings for Queen’s Park.

The Bantams were linked alongside Carlisle United and Forest Green Rovers last month and with his deal up in 2024, Savoury could be a sweet addition to Hughes’ attacking ranks.