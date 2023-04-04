Three 2022/23 transfer targets Bolton Wanderers could pursue this summer including West Brom man

Bolton Wanderers are hoping to hold onto a play-off spot over the final weeks of the season, but there will be one eye on the summer transfer window too.

Bolton Wanderers will be keen to add some new faces to their ranks this summer regardless of how their season ends.

The first-team ranks are pretty strong for the Trotters, but there have been some good players linked over the course of this campaign. With that in mind, we look at three 2022/23 transfer targets that Bolton Wanderers could pursue this summer…

Jovan Malcolm – West Brom

20-year-old Malcolm was claimed to be on Bolton Wanderers’ radar in the January window and he could be a shrewd addition to their frontline ahead of next season too. He’s a bright talent from West Brom’s youth ranks and could benefit from another shot in senior football after previous loans with Solihull Moors and Accrington Stanley.

Malcolm can play anywhere across the front three and that versatility could make him a solid summer signing for Ian Evatt.

John O’Donovan – Cork City

Cork City prodigy O’Donovan looks to be one of the League of Ireland’s brightest defensive talents. At 19, he’s already in and around their first-team plans and given the success Bolton have enjoyed in that region before, O’Donovan could be another smart signing.

The young centre-back was linked in January and could be a great addition for the present and the future.

Oliver Colloty – Melville United

Last but not least is another exciting young talent in the form of New Zealand’s young striker Oliver Colloty.

Colloty has been lighting it up in his home country with Melville United, managing a thoroughly impressive 20 goals in 31 games in the country’s top-tier. At 19, he’s shown he knows exactly where the goal is and before he appears on the radars of other clubs, Bolton should look to pounce by bringing him over to England and giving him a chance in their youth ranks.