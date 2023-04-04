Three 2022/23 transfer targets Blackburn Rovers could pursue in the summer including Brighton man

Blackburn Rovers remain in control of their play-off destiny despite suffering defeat against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side dropped to 6th place in the table following the 1-0 loss but still remain four points ahead of Norwich City in 7th place and with a game in hand.

With Rovers hunting down a first top-six finish in the Championship since they were relegated from the Premier League, the transfer window will be an interesting one with Tomasson looking to strengthen his side for another promotion push next season or even Premier League football if they win the play-offs.

Here we look at three transfer targets from this season that Blackburn Rovers could move for in the summer…

Lewis O’Brien

Blackburn may be set to head back in for Nottingham Forest centre-midfielder O’Brien after a deadline day swoop failed in January. Rovers thought they’d done enough to sign the 24-year-old but issues with the paperwork saw the deal fall through and appeals were rejected.

Tomasson was clearly keen to bring O’Brien to the club and the former Huddersfield Town man could be available after leaving the City Ground to join MLS side DC United on loan until the summer. If Forest survive relegation, O’Brien could become surplus to requirements under Steve Cooper.

Lewis Wing

Should Rovers be unable to bring O’Brien to Ewood Park again in the summer, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Wing would be a great alternative in the engine room.

Wing has been linked with a move to Blackburn as well as Sunderland and Coventry City, but Tomasson will hope to steal a march on the other sides and snap up the 27-year-old who has 12 goal involvements from a defensive and central midfield position.

Deniz Undav

With Ben Brereton Diaz looking likely to leave in the summer, Rovers could reignite their previous interest in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Undav, with Blackburn reportedly interested in bringing the German to Ewood Park on loan in January.

Undaz has struggled on the south coast since arriving from Belgian champions Union Saint Gilloise, failing to score in 11 league games, Undav could kick start his career in England at Blackburn after previously bagging 25 goals and ten assists last season in Belgium.