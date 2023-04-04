Three 2022/23 transfer targets Barnsley could pursue in the summer including Manchester United man

Barnsley are right in the midst of a League One promotion fight, but those behind the scenes will have an eye on their recruitment plans for the summer too.

Barnsley, regardless of how their promotion bid ends, will be keen to add some fresh faces to their ranks ahead of next season.

A host of players have been linked over the course of the current campaign too, and with that in mind, here are three of the Tykes’ 2022/23 transfer targets that the club could pursue in the summer…

Charlie Wellens – Manchester United

Manchester United youngster Wellens, son of Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, was linked by The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) and sees his contract expire at the end of this season. At 21, he’s got a bright future ahead of him and has had a solid footballing education to date, so he could be a talent to nurture and develop into a future first-team player.

The 20-year-old mainly plays as a right-back or wing-back but has been played in central midfield before.

Macauley Langstaff – Notts County

Back in October, it was claimed Barnsley were among the sides taking note of Langstaff’s remarkable start to the 2022/23 season with Notts County. That prolific form in front of goal has persisted too, managing a stunning 39 goals in 40 National League games.

Even if County win promotion, you would fancy Langstaff to field interest from higher leagues and Barnsley should certainly revive their previous interest in a deal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Last but not least is young winger Rak-Sakyi, who has been starring on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic.

He seems destined for bigger things than League One and you would think Barnsley would have to win promotion if they were to sign this winter target. Rak-Sakyi’s trickery on the wing has made him a constant nuisance for the Addicks, managing 11 goals and seven assists for the South Londoners.