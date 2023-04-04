‘There have been decisions made’ – Darren Moore opens up on departures for Sheffield Wednesday youngsters

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed some of the club’s young players have been told they can search for new clubs ahead of the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday, like many other clubs, often see a fairly significant turnover of young players in the summer. The U18s and U21s ranks are regularly freshened up and with the transfer window on the horizon, that means decisions are now being made on players’ futures at the club.

In recent months, the likes of David Agbontohoma and Bobby Dunn have made permanent moves to non-league football. Now, it seems the door is open for a host of other players to search for new beginnings.

As quoted by The Star, Moore confirmed that decisions have been made on some youngsters, freeing them to search for pastures new ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Here’s what he had to say when quizzed on the matter:

“There have been decisions made on that. We’ve had a chat with the individuals.

“We feel at this stage of the season it’s right to tell them now because we have other youngsters coming through. We don’t want to block their pathway and it’s good to introduce them to the next level; the under 16s can go to the under 18s who can step up to the under 23s. We want to expose them to that step-up in level.