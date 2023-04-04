Reporter delivers honest verdict on Portsmouth’s chances of permanent deal for loan ace

Portsmouth’s attempts to sign on loan Blackpool winger Owen Dale on a permanent transfer are ‘unrealistic’, The News writer Neil Allen believes.

Pompey brought Dale to the club in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Blackpool and the 24-year-old has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

The 24-year-old has predominately featured on the right wing but has also been deployed centrally and on the left-hand side. Despite starting the season with five goal involvements in his first 11 starts, Dale’s end product had gone quiet until he bagged the winner against Forest Green Rovers last time out.

John Mousinho’s side kept their play-off hopes alive thanks to Dale’s goal in the victory over the division’s bottom side, with Dale’s impact and game time at Fratton Park bringing question marks over whether he will remain a Pompey player next year.

However, The News’ chief sports writer Allen revealed he’s not confident that Pompey will see Dale return next season.

Allen said:

“I would think it’s unrealistic (over a summer move) purely because he’s still got another year left contracted at Blackpool.

“He’ll be on decent wages there and also if he left it would be for a fee. This means that Pompey would have to spend money on buying Owen Dale.

“Are they willing to do that? Are they willing to spend the money elsewhere on a different player? I’m not sure.”

1 of 10 Can you name this former Portsmouth player? Jack Whatmough Matt Clarke Paul Downing Rasmus Nicolaisen

An unrealistic move?

Given Dale has another year left on his Blackpool contract, and the possibility that the Tangerines will be relegated to League One next season makes, it even tougher for Pompey to sign the winger permanently.

Blackpool are currently 23rd in the Championship and remain four points off safety having played a game extra, leaving Mick McCarthy with an uphill task.

Should Blackpool go down, Dale may well find himself a key part of the Tangerines’ plans given his form in League One for Portsmouth this season and previously at Crewe Alexandra, where he bagged double figures before moving to Blackpool.

There may be hope that Portsmouth can do a deal if Blackpool survive the drop and see Dale as surplus to requirements at Bloomfield Road, but relegation for McCarthy’s side would leave a permanent deal almost off the table.