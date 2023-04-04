Opinion: Swansea City should join Championship hunt for £200k right-back to solve problem position

Swansea City, as they have been for the past few transfer windows, will be in the market for a right-back this summer.

Russell Martin has wanted to sign a permanent right-back seemingly since he arrived at the club ahead of last season. But he’s yet to find the answer and this summer, with the likes of Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere leaving, Martin’s need for full-backs will be even greater.

The Swans will be particularly short at right-back with Matthew Sorinola’s loan spell set to end as well, but one right-back who’s quickly coming into the radars of a lot of Championship clubs is Motherwell’s Max Johnston. The 19-year-old has suitors all across Europe but a recent report from The Scottish Sun revealed that Championship quartet Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Norwich City, and West Brom all scouted Johnston at the weekend.

The Scottish U21 has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season, having featured 11 times in the Scottish top flight so far this season, scoring once and grabbing himself two assists. The fact that so many teams are tracking him should tell you all you need to know about Johnson, and what’s more is that his current contract expires in the summer.

But the purchasing club will owe Motherwell a reported £200,000 in training compensation, so it’s not a free transfer as such, but it’s still a very small fee for a very exciting player.

The Swansea officials have a lot of pressure to deliver in the transfer market this summer. They owe the fans and indeed Martin some investment after a tough season so far, and it’s in the Swans’ nature to wheel and deal in the market and to also bring in young blood.

Johnston fits the bill for Swansea though it certainly wont be an easy coup to pull off. But if they can, it’ll solve a long-standing right-back problem for Martin, and it’ll mark a step in the right direction in terms of player recruitment at Swansea City.