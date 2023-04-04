Opinion: Sunderland should hand this Blackpool man a Championship lifeline in the summer if Seasiders are relegated

Sunderland will definitely be in the market for strikers in the summer, having been short up top throughout this season.

Ross Stewart’s injury has been a really pressing one for the Black Cats this season. And there was also the recall of Everton loan man Ellis Simms which didn’t help Tony Mowbray’s cause, with Joe Gelhardt having arrived on loan from Leeds United in January but failing to hit the ground running.

It’s still been a very solid season for the Black Cats but there’s some quite clear areas which need bolstering in the summer, and one of those is definitely in attack. Sunderland will surely be looking for some more shrewd deals in the transfer market and a raid of Championship rivals Blackpool could make a lot of sense.

The Seasiders are fighting to stay in the league and if they’re relegated, some of their better players could be handed a Championship lifeline – one of those would definitely be top-scorer Jerry Yates. The 26-year-old is rediscovering his scoring touch with three in his last three now, taking his Championship total to 12 for the season, with four assists to his name as well.

Sunderland were actually loosely linked with Yates earlier in the summer, and with the Black Cats sure to be in the market for strikers in the summer, Yates to the Stadium of Light could be a very shrewd and realistic move. He’s proven himself in the Championship this season and at 26 years old, he’s at a good age to come into a new club and really make an immediate improvement to the team.

He’s a fast and versatile attacker too, so he could be ideal for a Mowbray-style Sunderland team going into next season, and he’d give some great competition to Stewart who will surely remain Mowbray’s first-choice striker.