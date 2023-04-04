Opinion: Rotherham United need to pull off this Exeter City transfer deal in the summer

Rotherham United remain in a perilous position in the Championship table, sitting just two points above the drop zone with eight games left to play.

The Millers have a game in hand on all of the current bottom three, and on QPR who sit a place above them in 19th. It’s been a fairly steady, albeit turbulent season for Matt Taylor who arrived from Exeter City earlier in the campaign, and he’ll surely be eager to get to the summer and put his own stamp on this Millers side.

But one blow that looks likely to come to fruition is the departure of Chiedozie Ogbene. The Irishman is set to become a free agent in the summer and his departure will leave a creative void in attack for Rotherham, with Ogbene being Rotherham’s leading scorer in the Championship this season with seven goals to his name.

And a potential name who could replace Ogbene in the summer, and who Taylor knows very well is Exeter’s Jevani Brown. It’s already been suggested that the Millers will look to snap up Brown in the upcoming summer transfer window, with his current Exeter contract expiring in June.

This season, Brown has featured 27 times in League One, scoring 12 and assisting nine more. But he’s currently out of the side due to a club disciplinary matter, according to reports, with the 28-year-old having not featured since January now.

It looks like Brown then is one his way out of Exeter in the summer – as things stand anyway. He’s an attacking player who boasts similar traits to Ogbene but is vastly more experienced, and arguably more prolific, and being a player that Taylor knows very well, Brown to Rotherham looks like a very good signing on paper.

Staying in the Championship for next season would perhaps make it easier for Rotherham to sign Brown, with the Millers back in action v West Brom on Friday.