Opinion: QPR should snap up Fulham free agent if they beat the drop this season

QPR have a huge summer transfer window ahead of them, whether they remain in the Championship or not.

Just three points separate QPR and the drop zone as things stand. The R’s are in a very perilous position right now and with seven games to go, they have it all to play for. Gareth Ainsworth is the man in charge and he and the QPR officials have a huge summer ahead, whether they’re eventually gearing up for a League One or a Championship campaign.

Fans, although at a loss with current proceedings, won’t give up hope of Championship survival this season. And if they remain in the Championship ahead of next season then QPR will certainly need a lot of new arrivals, with a lot of players looking set to leave in the summer.

The R’s attacking department will need bolstering quite heavily in the summer, and one suitable player, based not too far from Loftus Road as it goes, is Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano. The wide-man, capable of playing in a number of roles in attack, sees his Fulham contract expire in the summer, and with the Cottagers flying high in the Premier League it looks like fan favourite Kebano could be let go.

The 31-year-old is currently sidelined with a longer-term injury, but he featured 12 times in the Premier League earlier on in the season and he managed to rack up four assists – last time round he played a key role in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship, featuring 40 times whilst scoring nine and assisting six. Kebano is expected to be back in training before the summer.

QPR have raided Fulham in the past, bringing in Stefan Johansen from their west London neighbours. Kebano would be another shrewd signing for the R’s and for Kebano, it could be a very suitable move given his current location.

QPR are set to see Jamal Lowe return to Bournemouth in the summer, whilst names like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock will surely have transfer interest, and they may be inclined to leave after this torrid 2022/23 season, so versatile attacking players will definitely be something on Ainsworth’s transfer wishlist heading into the summer.