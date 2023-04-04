Opinion: Luton Town must eye Middlesbrough ace as long-term Drameh replacement after new transfer development

Luton Town managed to bring in Leeds United’s Cody Drameh on loan in January as a quick replacement for James Bree, who had left to join Nathan Jones at Southampton.

Since then, the 21-year-old has been a huge hit at Kenilworth Road. Once again, Drameh has proven himself as a serious talent for the future in another impressive Championship stint while first-team chances elude him at Elland Road.

Luton Town will need to find a replacement in the summer though. Drameh looks destined for bigger things and the Hatters will need a new and ideally a long-term option on the right-hand side. With that in mind, Rob Edwards and co must have their eye on developments regarding Isaiah Jones’ Middlesbrough future…

On the move?

It has recently been claimed that Boro are prepared to sell London-born star Jones heading into the summer. He’s previously been a star performer at the Riverside but he doesn’t fit into Michael Carrick’s system, ultimately leaving the door open for him to move on this summer.

Operating as a winger, wing-back or full-back, Jones has shown his capabilities before and he could be an ideal addition for Luton Town. With four goals and 12 assists in 71 Championship games, Jones is an attacking threat at wing-back, possessing the energy and dynamism to bomb up and down the right-hand side all game long.

His sheer pace and direct, skilful dribbling makes him a handful for full-backs and could make him a huge hit at Kenilworth Road.

At 23, he’s got his best years ahead of him and after falling down the ranks at Boro, could thrive if given a chance to start afresh elsewhere.

There will almost certainly be competition for his signature but there will be a hole left in Edwards’ side when Drameh returns to Leeds. Jones can definitely fill that hole and become a star performer for Luton Town for the years to come. It remains to be seen just how his Middlesbrough situation pans out, but if the door is open for him to leave as claimed, Luton Town could be the perfect destination for Jones.