Opinion: Leyton Orient must get key contract agreement in place as soon as possible

Leyton Orient have enjoyed a fantastic season to date and if all goes to plan, they’ll rise to League One as Champions in the coming weeks.

There’s still work to be done, of course. With eight games remaining, Orient sit seven points clear at the top of the pile with a game in hand on 2nd placed Northampton Town and 11 points separating them and the play-off spots.

It’s been a real team effort from Richie Wellens’ side too. There have been star performers all across the pitch, but one man who has captured the hearts at Brisbane Road and caught the eyes of EFL fans is Paul Smyth, who sees his contract expire at the end of the season.

A priority for Orient…

So far this campaign, Northern Irish international Smyth has notched 10 goals and two assists in 34 games. He sits atop the club’s goalscorer table and has been looking to hold his own Goal of the Season competition, netting a host of fantastic goals over the course of the campaign to date.

Operating anywhere across the front three, Smyth’s energy and exuberance has made him a constant handful for League Two defenders, proving a threat even when not on the scoresheet.

As it stands though, his contract is up at the end of the campaign. That’s something Orient and the club’s supporters will obviously be aware of, and even though the promotion push is taking priority, Smyth’s future has to be secured.

Even if a deal isn’t finalised until the summer, it would be wise for the O’s to get an agreement with the former QPR talent in place just to help fend off any potential interest ahead of the summer. He’s caught the eye this season in a successful side and he’d certainly prove a popular signing for any club higher up in the EFL.

Smyth cuts a hugely popular figure among supporters and it’d be a big blow for Leyton Orient to lose him, so securing an agreement over a new deal needs to be viewed as a matter of the highest importance ahead of the summer.