Opinion: If Burnley or Middlesbrough lose their manager, they should snap up this out-of-work former PL boss

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick continue to be admired in the Premier League, with the latest reports linking them with Leicester City.

Kompany was recently being linked with the Spurs job, and Carrick the West Ham job, before both were then linked with Crystal Palace before the Eagles re-appointed Roy Hodgson. It’s a credit to how well both of these managers have done this season, with both eyeing up automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley are almost there but Middlesbrough might yet have to settle for a spot in the top-six, though the idea of both sides being in the Premier League next season isn’t very hard to believe. And neither is the idea of either side losing their current manager at some point before next season.

There’s very few decent managers out there to choose from, hence why managers like Kompany and Carrick become so in-demand despite having relatively little experience in the dugout. But one name who could be a perfect fit for either side, providing they’re looking for a new manager as a Premier League side, could be Graham Potter.

The ex-Swansea City and Brighton boss has just been axed by Chelsea. It was a nightmare stint for the 47-year-old but his stock remains high after his hugely impressive showing at Brighton. He’s already being linked with Premier League vacancies but it remains to be seen if he’ll jump right back into work after that spell at Chelsea.

But if he’s looking for work at some point in the summer, and either Burnley or Boro are looking for a manager, it could be a very smart appointment.

1 of 14 What club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? QPR Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough Cardiff City

He took over Brighton when they were a lowly Premier League side and turned them into top-six contenders in the top flight. Burnley and Boro would be arriving in the Premier League as lowly contenders, but both teams play an expansive and attractive brand of football, and both sides aren’t afraid to spend money in the transfer window, so for Potter they could be two very attractive openings.

But for now, both teams have very good managers and a lot of work left to do in the Championship.