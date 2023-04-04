Opinion: Free swoop for 20-y/o needs to be Warne’s first signing at Derby County this summer

Derby County have now lost their last three games in League One, dropping out of the top-six in the process.

The Rams have lost their last three games by 2-0 scorelines. Paul Warne’s side are being exposed somewhat as we enter the business end of the season and it looks like another season in League One for Derby County, although this season has still been a steady one.

Last summer, the Rams made a host of signings. It was needed after a number of their players left following relegation, but Warne will surely want another busy summer transfer window so he can really put his own stamp in the side. And one player that will surely already be on his radar is Haydon Roberts.

The 20-year-old joined on a season-loan loan from Brighton last summer. He’s since featured 30 times in League One this season and he’s seemingly got better as the season’s gone on. The young defender is also out of contract in the summer and with Brighton flying high in the Premier League, there might not be a space back at the south coast club for Roberts next season.

He’s a very young, very versatile and very promising player. Given the fact that he’s out of contract in the summer, there might be a few clubs looking at a free swoop for him in the summer, but Derby could have an upper hand given the fact that he’s been at the club all season and also the fact that he seems to be well-liked among the fan base.

It would be a great move for Roberts to get some proper game time under his belt going forward and to really develop as a player during his formative years. And for Warne, it would be a very shrewd summer acquisition.