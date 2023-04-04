Opinion: Crystal Palace man likely to be available for 23/24 loan would be perfect Watford signing

Watford look set for a bit of a summer overhaul, after a very turbulent season in the Championship which currently sees them sitting in 11th place of the table.

Ismaila Sarr is reportedly set to leave and striker Joao Pedro will surely have transfer interest once again, leaving current boss Chris Wilder with some potentially huge gaps in his squad – if he’s to remain in charge going into next season that is.

There’s players out of contract or returning to parent clubs across the pitch, but it’s in attack where Watford look set to bolster in the summer, and expect them to make good use of the loan market once again. And one name who looks like he could be set for another loan spell next season after an impressive loan with Charlton Athletic this season is Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed his first loan spell away from Palace this season. He’s featured 36 times in League One for the Addicks this season, scoring an impressive 11 goals whilst also claiming six assists. Charlton look set for another season in League One but Rak-Sakyi could be set for a Championship loan move as to keep his progression on an upward trajectory, so expect Palace to find a second tier home for the Englishman.

He’s a pacey, direct attacker who can play in a number of positions along the front-line, although this season he’s predominantly played on the right side of a front three. He shares a lot of similar traits to Sarr in particular, but he also boasts the poacher qualities of Pedro, so for Watford, it could be a very handy loan signing indeed.

And for Palace, sending Rak-Sakyi to an established Championship side who might yet have promotion ambitions ahead of next season could see Rak-Sakyi develop even further.