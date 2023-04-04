Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should enter battle for sought-after Championship forward this summer

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping the summer transfer window can be far more productive than January’s efforts, which drew plenty of criticism from supporters.

Blackburn Rovers were unable to strike two late deals for Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierley and key areas of the squad were left wanting. The same can not happen again in the summer and it will be hoped the proactive approach taken to contract negotiations can be transpired into transfers in the coming months.

There will be areas that are in need of bolstering, but one player who Rovers must take the chance to move for is Chiedozie Ogbene.

A great chance for a great deal…

Admittedly, the wing isn’t one of the multiple positions Rovers will be in dire need of strengthening in the summer. In those attacking midfield/wide roles, Jon Dahl Tomasson has Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges, Sammie Szmodics, Bradley Dack and Sorba Thomas to call upon. Dack is out of contract this summer though, and Thomas is only in on loan. Ben Brereton Diaz is also mainly deployed on the wing, but he looks to be Villareal bound.

It means the wide department could do with some fresh blood, and chances to sign a player like Ogbene on a free transfer don’t come around all that often.

The Irishman’s deal at Rotherham United is up at the end of the season, unsurprisingly catching Sheffield United and West Brom’s attention. Rovers should be among those keen though as Ogbene would bring a new dynamic and even more versatility to Tomasson’s attacking ranks.

Ogbene boasts bags of pace, making him a constant nuisance for Championship defenders when deployed as a striker, winger or wing-back. At 25, he looks like a player who could really take himself to the next level with an upwardly mobile club, which is exactly what Blackburn Rovers are looking to be under Tomasson.

As a free agent, Ogbene isn’t going to be short of suitors and other clubs might be able to put together more attractive offers that Rovers. However, the club should be confident of the position they’re in and their ability to attract players with Tomasson at the helm, so they should throw their name into the hat in the chase for Ogbene at the very least.