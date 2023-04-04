Leeds United and Liverpool scouts watched over Championship man’s performance at the weekend, report reveals

Leeds United and Liverpool both had scouts at Birmingham City’s game v Blackburn Rovers on Saturday to watch the 18-year-old George Hall, reports Daily Mail.

Birmingham City welcomed Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday. And Blues claimed an impressive 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Reda Khadra just after the hour mark, with youngster Hall putting in a sublime performance to help his side claim an all-important win.

It was the England U19 midfielder’s 27th Championship outing of the season. He’s scored once and assisted once so far in the 2022/23 campaign which has seen him continuously linked with a move to the Premier League. Leeds United are long-term admirers of his, though Liverpool have previously been linked as well.

And an emerging report from Daily Mail has revealed that scouts from both Leeds and Liverpool watched over Hall’s performance at the weekend.

A bright future…

Birmingham City continue to develop these really talented younger players. Following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham are the likes of his younger brother Jobe, Jordan James and Alfie Chang, and of course Hall.

But it seems like Hall is on his way out of St Andrew’s in the summer after nearly a year or so of reports linking him with a move away.

Leeds United seem to have been the most closely-linked club but the likes of Liverpool and any other Premier League side that takes an interest can’t be discredited.

For Blues, the best thing they can hope for is that they get a decent transfer fee for Hall and perhaps a decent sell-on clause too, to ensure they make a good bit of money from a potential future sale of Hall.

Birmingham City return to action v Reading on Friday.