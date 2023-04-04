Latest West Brom news: Baggies scout defender, Championship ace linked + more

West Brom drew 0-0 with Millwall last weekend, with the point leaving them in 9th place of the Championship table and five points outside the top-six.

It was a decent point for Carlos Corberan’s side. The Baggies are now unbeaten in four and have lost just one of their last six in the league, with their hopes of a top-six finish still very much alive. And it’s been another busy week or so on the transfer front for West Brom, with a couple of exciting transfer stories in headlines – the first of which linking West Brom with Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract in the summer and he’s already been linked with a number of Championship clubs, the the latest reports have revealed that West Brom and Sheffield United have joined the race for his signature.

The second Baggies transfer story in headlines is linking the club with Max Johnston. The 19-year-old Motherwell right-back is on the radar of a host of clubs throughout Europe, ahead of his contract expiry in the summer. Recent reports in Scotland say that Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Norwich City, and West Brom all scouted him in action v Hibernian over the weekend.

And lastly, West Brom have been dealt a potentially huge injury blow with midfielder Okay Yokuslu having been forced off in the final minutes of the draw v Millwall. Corberan was fairly tight-lipped on the situation, saying:

“I don’t know yet, it is very strange to see Okay asking for the change. Yes (Yokuslu requested the change), he tried (to continue), but he couldn’t.”

West Brom return to action v Rotherham United on Friday.